HONOLULU (AP) — The federal contractor overseeing the Honolulu rail project indicated that it’s uncertain the rail’s price tag would remain at $8.2 billion and that the project would be operational by the 2025 deadline.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports that Jacobs Engineering Group expressed its doubts in the August Project Management Oversight Contractor report, which was released to the public last month. The Legislature previously decided in a special session to fund the rail at an $8.2 billion construction cost.

The doubt came after the Honolulu Authority for Rapid Transportation in August cancelled a procurement contract to build the final section of guideway and the last eight stations. The authority had decided to start the selection process over.

Authority officials say the firm’s concerns from August have already been addressed.

