HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu Police Commission has selected a woman to be the new chief of the beleaguered department.

The commission announced Wednesday it had picked police Maj. Susan Ballard, who will be the first woman to lead the Honolulu Police Department.

She is set to replace Louis Kealoha, who agreed to retire amid a federal corruption investigation.

Kealoha, his deputy city prosecutor wife and four former and current officers were indicted last week on allegations that they conspired to frame a man.

Charges include obstruction of justice and bank fraud.

The indictment says the Kealohas orchestrated the theft of their home mailbox to discredit Katherine Kealoha’s uncle in a family financial dispute.

Ballard tells reporters she was angry to read the allegations.

The Kealohas have pleaded not guilty.