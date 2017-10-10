HONOLULU (AP) — The chairman of the Honolulu Police Commission is recusing himself from the selection of the department’s next chief.

Max Sword says the Honolulu Ethics Commission informed him Tuesday that he should recuse himself because his wife is related to one of the candidates.

Sword will no longer participate in the vetting of the seven candidates and the final vote on who will replace Louis Kealoha, who retired amid a federal corruption investigation.

The commission needs four members to agree to take any action. Because of recent resignations, the commission is left with five members. Sword’s recusal means the police chief vote will have to be unanimous.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell agrees Sword’s recusal is the right decision.

Sword says the commission remains on schedule to name a chief by month’s end.