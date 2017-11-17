HONOLULU (AP) — The Honolulu City Council is considering restricting large homes in residential neighborhoods.

The City Council on Thursday heard public comment both for and against two measures on the large homes, Hawaii News Now reported .

Resident Ninjin Miao said the homes are used by multi-generational families that can’t afford condominiums being built.

“Think about Kakaako area, all those new-built condos,” Miao said. “Can an ordinary working-class afford those condos? They cannot. And the solution is buying ohana housing, all the multi-generational family live in one house and I don’t see any problem with that.”

The first measure would put a temporary ban on all large-scale homes, but that was deferred and is expected to be discussed in January.

The second measure, which moves to the full council next month, would “limit the floor area” of a single-family home.

Opponents of the bills said restricting the homes would stifle efforts to put more affordable housing in older neighborhoods.

City Councilman Ikaika Anderson, however, said the homes are changing the community’s character and create parking problems.

“If you wanna do this type of apartment-zone living, buy an apartment-zoned property,” Anderson said. “If it’s more expensive that’s not my problem, that’s your problem.”

