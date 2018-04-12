HONOLULU (AP) — After more than 600 acts of vandalism to city parks in three years, Mayor Kirk Caldwell has unveiled a three-month pilot project to lock up gates and bathrooms at city parks.

The increased security began this month. The program relies on a private security company, American Guard Services Inc., to lock bathrooms and gates at night at city parks that have them. Park employees then unlock the bathrooms and gates each morning.

Caldwell has also ordered parks officials to install gates on park bathrooms that don’t have them. But he says that project is complicated because the city’s bathroom entrances are not uniform.

Parks and recreation spokesman Nathan Serota says that of the nearly 300 parks, more than 210 of them have bathrooms.