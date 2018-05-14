HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu officials say the rentable electric scooters that have popped up around the city are not legal.

Mayor Kirk Caldwell sent a letter to the company called Lime last week, telling it not to deploy the scooter-sharing program. But Hawaii News Now reports that the company on Friday rolled out the scooters anyway.

Riders unlock the scooters using a smart-phone app and then leave them wherever. The scooters aren’t tied to docks or charging stations.

The concept is so new that city officials say they weren’t ready for the program. But Lime disputes that it wasn’t authorized to roll out the scooters, saying it worked closely with officials over the past several months to design the program.

