HONOLULU (AP) — Honolulu City Councilman Ernie Martin plans to run in the Democratic primary next year for the congressional seat representing urban Honolulu.

The Honolulu Star-Advertiser reports Martin has served on the Honolulu City Council for seven years, and is required by city term limits to step down next year.

The 1st Congressional District seat representing urban Honolulu is being vacated by Congresswoman Colleen Hanabusa, who announced earlier this year she plans to run for governor in 2018.

