HONOLULU (AP) — The City and County of Honolulu have begun replacing tens of thousands of street lamp light bulbs with LED lights that are energy efficient.

Crews began replacing the bulbs on Monday. The city estimates that it will be using 60 percent less energy to light the streets by December 2019 once all 53,500 bulbs are replaced.

Waikiki Neighborhood Board Chairman Robert Finley said he hopes the change brings a reduction in crime.

The swap will save tax payers about $5 million a year. The Greater Waikiki branch of The Outdoor Circle supports the cost-cutting measure, but it has concerns — mainly that the lights could bring light pollution to Oahu.