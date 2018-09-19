Three years ago, the wife and daughter of an anesthesia specialist who tested the effect of carbon monoxide and had been seen filling two yoga balls with the gas, were found dead in their car, which had a deflated yoga ball in the trunk.

HONG KONG — An anesthesiology professor at a top Hong Kong university was convicted on Wednesday of murdering his wife and daughter with a yoga ball filled with carbon monoxide, in a case that drew intense local interest for its bizarre details and unusual family dynamics.

The jury voted unanimously for convicting the professor, Dr. Khaw Kim-sun, after almost seven hours of deliberation.

Three years ago, a jogger found Khaw’s wife, Wong Siew-fing, 47; and daughter Lily Li-ling Khaw, 16, unresponsive in a yellow Mini Cooper. An autopsy showed that both had died from carbon monoxide poisoning.

At first, police examined the car for leakages, but when no problems were found, they grew suspicious about a deflated yoga ball in the trunk.

Khaw, 53, an associate professor in anesthesia and intensive care at the Chinese University of Hong Kong, had designed an experiment to test the effect of carbon monoxide on rabbits. A student with whom Khaw had begun an extramarital relationship had also been involved in the experiment. He was later seen filling two yoga balls with the gas.

When Khaw, who is Malaysian, was questioned by officers, he told them that he had transported the carbon monoxide in a yoga ball from the university to kill rats at his home. He said that his daughter Lily had seen him leave the ball in the family’s exercise area, and that, after his warnings about its lethal contents, she may have used it to commit suicide.

Khaw’s defense lawyer, Gerard McCoy, tried to build a case by portraying Khaw as a loving father who had inadvertently driven his daughter to kill herself because of his high expectations for her academic achievement. He argued that Khaw had found it difficult to empathize with his children’s learning disabilities and mental health issues.

Later, in his closing remarks, McCoy said that Lily could have tried to use the gas-filled ball to kill insects without anticipating its fatal consequences.

The prosecutor, Andrew Bruce, described the deaths as a “deliberate and calculated murder.”

There was also the question of motive. For a few years before her death, Wong had known about her husband’s affair with the woman who had once tutored their children. In interviews with police, Khaw said that he had stayed married to his wife because neither of them could “cope with four children individually.” Wong had told her yoga teacher that they did not divorce because her husband did not want to divide their assets.

When briefing members of the jury, the judge reminded them that Khaw would inherit his wife’s share of their assets.

“The main issue you have to decide is who put the yoga ball in the Mini Cooper and why,” Justice Judianna Barnes said.

After the jury’s verdict, Barnes said that it was “shocking that a highly educated and successful man would conjure up such a calculated method to get rid of his wife.”

She sentenced Khaw to the maximum sentence of life in prison.

The professor shook his head while looking at his three children, who sat at the front of the gallery throughout much of the trial. His youngest daughter began to cry.