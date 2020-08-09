HONG KONG – Media tycoon and activist Jimmy Lai was arrested Monday morning for allegedly colluding with foreign forces, a crime under the territory’s new national security law, according to the newspaper he founded and a close associate.

Police on Monday morning arrived at the home of Lai and his sons, Mark Simon, senior executive at Lai’s media group and a close aide, said in a tweet. Police were “executing search warrants,” Simon added. He said the alleged crime was colluding with foreign powers.

A spokesman for the Hong Kong police said more details would come from the force shortly.

Local media outlets reported that several others from Lai’s media group, Next Digital, were arrested Monday morning. Next Digital is the parent company of Apple Daily, the newspaper Lai founded in 1995 and one of the most read media outlets in Hong Kong.

Under the new national security law, designed by Beijing, colluding with foreign powers carries a maximum sentence of life in prison.

Lai was arrested this year at his home on charges of illegal assembly and intimidation amid a broader sweep against pro-democracy stalwarts in the territory. Lai, a self-made millionaire and among the most prominent executives in Hong Kong, has long been targeted by Beijing, which calls him a traitor working with the United States to undermine the interest of the Chinese Communist Party. Chinese state media has labeled him a “force for evil” and has accused him of bankrolling the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong.

The arrests come after the U.S. Treasury Department last week imposed sanctions on Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam and 10 other Hong Kong officials, including Beijing’s envoy in the city, the current police commissioner and the police commissioner who directly preceded him. In a statement, the Hong Kong government said it would support countermeasures against the U.S., and called the sanctions “shameless and despicable.” Lai has close relationships on Capitol Hill, and traveled to Washington last year to meet with Vice President Mike Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif.