HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong judges will decide on a British banker’s appeal of his conviction in the grisly murders of two Indonesian women.

The three Court of Appeal judges on Wednesday wrapped up an appeal hearing for Rurik Jutting, who is serving a life sentence for the killings.

The judges are to issue their decision at a later, unspecified date.

They listened to a day and a half of submissions from defense and prosecution lawyers.

Jutting’s legal team argued that the trial judge gave incorrect instructions to the jury on deciding their verdict.

Cambridge University-educated Jutting was convicted last year by a nine-person jury of the brutal 2014 killings of Seneng Mujiasih and Sumarti Ningsih.

During the trial, the court heard Jutting spent days torturing one of the victims while snorting cocaine.