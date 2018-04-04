WOODBRIDGE, Conn. (AP) — The body of a man has been found on a road Wednesday morning.

The Hartford Courant reports police found the victim while responding to reports of gunshots in the area.

Woodbridge police say the man was a victim of homicide but would not provide further details, other than to say there is no threat to residents.

A neighbor told the paper he heard what sounded like gunshots, and people in nearby schools were ordered to shelter in place until the scene was determined safe. State police are working with local law enforcement and the New Haven State Attorney’s office to investigate.

