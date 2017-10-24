HOT SPRINGS, Ark. (AP) — Police say homicide is suspected in the death of a man whose body was found in a cemetery in Hot Springs.
Police Cpl. Kirk Zaner told The Sentinel-Record that the body of 31-year-old Corey Dion Richardson of Hot Springs was found Monday by a man walking his dog.
A suspected cause of death was not released, but Zaner said blood was visible on the body.
No arrests have been announced and Zaner said police have not identified any suspects.
___
Information from: The Sentinel-Record, http://www.hotsr.com