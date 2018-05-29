MACON, Ga. (AP) — Authorities say a Macon man has died after being shot in his home.
WMAZ-TV quotes Macon-Bibb Deputy Coroner Lonnie Miley as saying 45-year-old Larry Harden suffered multiple gunshot wounds and died early Tuesday at a hospital.
Bibb County Sheriff’s Sgt. Clay Williams says a homicide investigation has been opened. But authorities have not released any further details about the shooting or whether there is any suspect in the case.
Williams says Harden’s girlfriend found him with gunshots wounds and drove him to the hospital.

Information from: WMAZ-TV, http://www.wmaz.com/