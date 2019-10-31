Fierce winds whipped up early Thursday morning, sparking new fires across Southern California including a destructive new blaze that destroyed homes in San Bernardino.

The Hillside fire was burning along Highway 18 at Lower Waterman Canyon, consuming at least 200 acres. San Bernardino fire officials ordered evacuations north of 50th Street, west of Highway 18 and east of Mayfield Street. An evacuation center has been established at 1020 Pacific Street in San Bernardino.

The number of homes lost was not immediately clear. More than 300 firefighters were on the scene along with water-dropping helicopters.

A second new fire blew up early Thursday at Rancho Jurupa Park in Jurupa Valley that prompted evacuations and reports of some structures lost. The fire has burned some warehouse properties.

They were among more than two dozen fires that were sparked by an extreme Santa Ana wind event that will batter Southern California through Thursday.

The biggest battle Wednesday was in Ventura County, where 800 firefighters trying to control the wind-whipped fire surrounding the Reagan Library were stymied by intense gusts that sent embers flying far beyond the body of the blaze. Helicopters repeatedly dropped loads of water around the Reagan complex, which is perched atop a hill blanketed in dense brush, amid 60-mph winds that were strong enough to knock a person off balance.

Southern California Edison confirmed Wednesday evening that the fire broke out in its service territory near one of its subtransmission lines, which was not de-energized at the time of ignition. The exact cause of the fire remains unknown.

The utility has notified the California Public Utilities Commission that there was activity on the subtransmission line around the reported time of the fire, spokesman Robert Villegas said.

Other smaller fires erupted in communities including Riverside, Santa Clarita, Brea, Whittier, Lancaster, Calabasas, Fullerton, Long Beach, Nuevo and Jurupa Valley.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a brush fire erupted near Gilbert Street and Castlewood Drive in Fullerton, prompting the evacuation of homes in the area, the Fullerton Fire Department said in a Facebook post. Gilbert Street was closed between Rosecrans Avenue and Imperial Boulevard.

The fire has burned 8 acres and is contained to the northeast corner of Gilbert and Castlewood, the Fullerton Police Department said in an update issued at about 9:45 p.m. No homes are at risk of burning, police said, and residents who fled on foot were permitted to return starting about 10:30 p.m.

This Santa Ana event was forecast to be unusually strong and long-lasting, and weather observations showed how dangerous the conditions were. Gusts of up to 78 mph were recorded on Boney Peak in the Santa Monica Mountains; Camarillo recorded 55 mph.

The air was parched, with relative humidity hitting zero atop Mt. Wilson in the San Gabriel Mountains and on peaks in the Santa Ynez Mountains and the Los Padres National Forest, National Weather Service meteorologist Lisa Phillips said.

On Wednesday, humidity levels all over Southern California were dry even at lower elevations, with Sinaloa Lake in Simi Valley getting as low as 8% and Moorpark, 7%. Humidity of 15% to 20% is considered quite dry.

The National Weather Service warned that conditions will remain extreme through most of Thursday. The air will continue to be dry, and although Santa Ana winds have probably peaked, they’ll still be strong, expected to gust between 40 mph and 60 mph, said weather service meteorologist Kristen Stewart.

