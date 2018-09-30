HOMER, Alaska (AP) — Homer officials are once again trying to ban single-use, disposal plastic bags in the city.

The Homer News reports City Council member Caroline Venuti introduced an ordinance during the council’s Monday meeting that would ban a certain type of single-use plastic bag.

The council will hold a public hearing to discuss the ordinance before voting on it.

Council member Donna Aderhold suggested taking more time to think about the measure and hear from constituents before deciding whether to pass the ordinance, change it or scrap it in a favor of a ballot proposition for next year’s election.

This is the second time Homer officials try to push through a plastic bag ban.

In 2012, a plastic bag ordinance was repealed through a ballot vote brought forward by a citizen initiative.

Information from: The Homer (Alaska) News, http://www.homernews.com