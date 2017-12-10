BEVERLY, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts couple is defending the large pole-mounted solar array in their front yard after it was dubbed the Solar Monster by a local councilman.

Beverly residents who live near the 20-panel array have complained about its size and the noise it makes as it adjusts itself to better catch the sun’s rays.

But homeowners Lola and Richard Eanes compare the panels to other neighborly nuisances, like loud air conditioning units. The couple tells the Salem News the array saves them money on their electricity bills, and they have no intention of getting rid of it.

Councilor Don Martin compared the array to Fenway Park’s Green Monster. He says neighbors should have been notified before it was built.

The city is considering regulating the placement of ground-mounted solar arrays.