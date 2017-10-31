BRANDON, Vt. (AP) — A majority of Vermont homeowners afflicted by a flood-prone road in Brandon have applied for a federal buyout program.

Twelve of the 20 homeowners have applied for the Federal Emergency Management Agency program. The Rutland Herald reports Town Manager David Atherton said the deadline to apply was Friday.

Atherton says another round of applications for the federal hazard-mitigation buyout program will open up in the spring.

The FEMA program pays out 75 percent of the value of the home, with the balance either being contributed by the community, the homeowner, or a third party.

Many homes along Newton Road in Brandon were flooded July 1 after the Neshobe River overflowed. The neighborhood was also partially flooded during Hurricane Irene in 2011.