NORTH POLE, Alaska (AP) — Alaska State Troopers are looking for two burglary suspects who left behind a van as they fled a North Pole home.

Troopers say the suspects on Saturday entered the home and drove their van into the home’s garage to hide it. The suspects loaded construction materials and tools into the van and removed copper pipe inside the home.

The homeowner arrived home and saw a light on inside.

Troopers say the suspects got into their van, crashed their way out of the garage and smashed into the homeowner’s vehicle, disabling their van. The suspects fled on foot.

The homeowner was not injured.