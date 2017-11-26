LAS VEGAS (AP) — When Jeremy Wood enrolled in the Salvation Army’s culinary arts program in 2012, he was an out-of-work web developer who was also homeless.
But five years later, the same program’s graduates call the 47-year-old Wood a mentor — those still living on the streets call him hope — and those at Salvation Army call him executive chef.
The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported last week that more than 500 people have graduated from the organization’s cooking program at the College of Southern Nevada in 20 years.
Wood signed up in the summer of 2012 after realizing that the technology industry was growing at a rapid rate, rendering his knowledge outdated.
He accepted a low-level position in the Salvation Army kitchen upon graduation— and flipped that into his current gig as the kitchen’s top chef.
___
Information from: Las Vegas Review-Journal, http://www.lvrj.com