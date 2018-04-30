Share story

By
The Associated Press

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former worker at a shelter for homeless women in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to stealing donations and state grant money.

The Springfield Republican reports that 47-year-old Jody Farber-Winters was accused of stealing $4,000 in gift cards donated to a women’s shelter where she worked between 2013 and 2015. Investigators say she and another woman also applied for and received $4,000 in grant money with phony applications.

Farber-Winters was sentenced to three years’ probation after entering the plea Monday. She must also pay restitution and perform 150 hours of community service.

In a letter to the court, she said she was addicted to drugs at the time and desperate, but has been clean for several years.

Most Read Nation & World Stories

Unlimited Digital Access: $1 for 4 weeks

Charges against the other defendant are still pending.

___

Information from: The Springfield (Mass.) Republican, http://www.masslive.com/news/

The Associated Press