SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A former worker at a shelter for homeless women in Massachusetts has pleaded guilty to stealing donations and state grant money.

The Springfield Republican reports that 47-year-old Jody Farber-Winters was accused of stealing $4,000 in gift cards donated to a women’s shelter where she worked between 2013 and 2015. Investigators say she and another woman also applied for and received $4,000 in grant money with phony applications.

Farber-Winters was sentenced to three years’ probation after entering the plea Monday. She must also pay restitution and perform 150 hours of community service.

In a letter to the court, she said she was addicted to drugs at the time and desperate, but has been clean for several years.

Charges against the other defendant are still pending.

