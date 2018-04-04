SHADY COVE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man was shot in the hip during an altercation with another homeless man in southern Oregon.
The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Toby Bicknell was flown by helicopter to Rogue Regional Medical Center.
The shooting happened early Wednesday east of Shady Cove. Witnesses say Bicknell had been in a fight with 29-year-old Kaleb Harris.
Sheriff’s detectives recovered a handgun and are looking for Harris, a transient in Shady Cove who has also been known to frequent Trail and Butte Falls.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Foster family, not grandfather, to adopt 3 Kansas children
- Mueller: Trump is not criminal target of probe
- Washington state woman's DNA test told her she had a different father — her parents' fertility doctor
- As Sinclair's sound-alike anchors draw criticism for 'fake news' promos, Trump praises broadcaster
- Red Sox make several changes to Fenway Park for 2018 season