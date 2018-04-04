SHADY COVE, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say a homeless man was shot in the hip during an altercation with another homeless man in southern Oregon.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says 37-year-old Toby Bicknell was flown by helicopter to Rogue Regional Medical Center.

The shooting happened early Wednesday east of Shady Cove. Witnesses say Bicknell had been in a fight with 29-year-old Kaleb Harris.

Sheriff’s detectives recovered a handgun and are looking for Harris, a transient in Shady Cove who has also been known to frequent Trail and Butte Falls.