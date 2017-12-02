LAS VEGAS (AP) — Las Vegas firefighters are calling a homeless man a hero for saving two small children from a fire.

Fire officials say a 3-year-old girl and a 10-month-old boy were trapped in a burning apartment Friday morning.

According to authorities, the children’s grandfather was cooking food and the stove caught fire.

They say the grandfather escaped from a back bedroom but could not get to the kids.

Las Vegas Fire and Rescue spokesman Tim Szymanski says that is when 36-year-old Anival Angulo happened by and pried a screen door open.

He pulled both children out. They were treated at a hospital for smoke inhalation.

Szymanski says the children could have been burned or killed if Angulo had not been there.

Authorities say the damage to the home is estimated at $50,000.