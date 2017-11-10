NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — A homeless man in Connecticut says he wanted to “do the right thing” when he found and returned a $10,000 check.
The New Haven Register reports real estate agent Roberta Hoskie lost the check sometime Wednesday morning in New Haven. She says she got a call that Elmer Alvarez found the check before she realized it was lost.
Hoskie went to meet Alvarez, and she found out during the meeting that he was homeless. She understood the situation well, as she had once been homeless herself.
Hoskie gave Alvarez another check for an undisclosed amount.
Most Read Stories
- A Washington county that went for Trump is shaken as immigrant neighbors start disappearing VIEW
- Seahawks CB Richard Sherman out for the season after rupturing Achilles vs. Cardinals WATCH
- ‘Sun and Aloha saved me’: How Seattleites cope as our fall and winter days get darker
- Mayor Tim Burgess unveils growth plan for 27 Seattle neighborhoods
- Analysis: Three thoughts following the Seahawks' costly win over Cardinals on Thursday night
Alvarez says he’s working on getting a job and putting his life back together. Hoskie says she plans to help the man by giving him free classes at her real estate school.
___
Information from: New Haven Register, http://www.nhregister.com