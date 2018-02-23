DENVER (AP) — A homeless man suspected of killing a woman in a downtown Denver loft has been charged with first-degree murder.

The Denver Post reports 40-year-old Terry Dunford was charged Tuesday in the Feb. 7 death of 49-year-old Jeanna Leslie, who was found with multiple stab wounds inside her apartment on Valentine’s Day. Her family asked police to check on her after she didn’t pick up her teenage children for a Denver Nuggets basketball game the previous night.

Investigators say video surveillance from a liquor store on Feb. 7 shows Leslie entering and leaving with Dunford. The beer she bought was left in the apartment, as were IDs belonging to Dunford.

Booking documents do not indicate if he has an attorney who can speak on his behalf.

