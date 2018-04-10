BEND, Ore. (AP) — Deschutes County authorities say a homeless man suffered serious injuries in a fire at his campsite.

The sheriff’s office says a deputy spotted the man walking in the middle of Highway 97 late Monday north of Bend. The 34-year-old man was taken to a hospital for treatment of potentially life-threatening injuries.

Deputies and firefighters found the man’s campsite east of the highway. The fire appears to have been caused by a propane stove that ignited a tent and surrounding area.