SANTA ANA, Calif. (AP) — County officials in California have agreed to extend motel stays “on a case-by-case basis” for hundreds of homeless people who were removed from tent camps along the Santa Ana River in February.
The Los Angeles Times reports the decision came after a rare Saturday federal court hearing and is the latest chapter of an extraordinary effort to help the growing numbers of homeless in one of America’s wealthiest counties.
Orange County Board of Supervisors Chairman Andrew Do said officials will help transition up to 100 people a day from motels to their next stop.
More than 700 homeless people were moved to county motels in February after advocates sued to protect the rights of evicted tent-dwellers.
The 30-day motel vouchers expired starting last Friday.
