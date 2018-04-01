CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — A camp for homeless people in Tennessee is being dismantled because it sits on a former dumping site for hazardous materials.
The Chattanooga Times Free Press reports dozens of people have lived in a vacant lot ever since a community kitchen’s cold-weather shelter closed and its occupants were given tents.
Officials have determined the campsite, once used as a dump for industrial waste, should contain no permanent residences.
Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s chief of staff, Stacy Richardson, says the city is paying to reopen the shelter for two weeks. Berke’s office is coordinating with various agencies to try to find permanent housing for the homeless.
Homeless program coordinator Sam Wolfe estimates the camp represents about 10 percent of the city’s homeless population.
Information from: Chattanooga Times Free Press, http://www.timesfreepress.com