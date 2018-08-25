CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police say a federal agent has shot and killed someone who struck him with a vehicle outside a bar in North Carolina.
Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said the Homeland Security agent was working with state Alcohol Law Enforcement to inspect a Charlotte bar around 2 a.m. Saturday when there was a disturbance in the parking lot.
Police say the officers went outside Tropix Bar and Lounge, and someone struck the agent with a vehicle. The agent fired back, and the driver was killed.
Police said in a statement the agent was not seriously injured. Authorities have not released the names of the agent or the driver killed.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- Sen. John McCain will no longer be treated for brain cancer, family says
- Powerful Hawaii hurricane downgraded to tropical storm VIEW
- Oregon man gets jail time for harassing Yellowstone bison
- Thousands of Amazon workers receive food stamps. Now Sen. Bernie Sanders wants Amazon and other companies to pay up.
- With no place to run, people in Hawaii brace for hurricane WATCH
Police did not give details about the inspection, and Homeland Security officials didn’t respond to an email seeking more information.