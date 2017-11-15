PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Portland is ready to continue its annual tradition of using a tree donated by a local resident for its downtown Christmas display.

The city scoured the Portland area for the best tree, and found it outside the home of Janice Laflamme, of Westbrook. Laflamme has donated a 40-foot-tall fir tree that will serve as the centerpiece of the Monument Square display.

City officials say the tree will be installed around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. It’s scheduled to be cut down a couple hours earlier in Westbrook. The tree will be lit on Nov. 24 at 5 p.m.