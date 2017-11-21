AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Association of Realtors says sales of single-family existing homes increased by a little more than 8 percent in October 2017 compared to a year earlier.
The association says prices also climbed nearly 6.5 percent to a median sales price of $205,000 last month. The pace of sales in Maine was swifter than nationwide, where sales of single-family existing homes was about flat from October 2016 to last month.
Maine Association of Realtors president Greg Gosselin says the number of home sales statewide is a little less than half a percent below last year’s pace, which broke records.
Home sales in Maine accelerated the most in Washington, York and Franklin counties, each of which saw sales increase by more than 15 percent. Sales also slowed in three counties.
Most Read Stories
- Everett’s bikini baristas head to federal court to argue for freedom of exposure
- A Washington syrah was named second best wine in the world
- Anthony Bourdain's 'Parts Unknown' came to Seattle: What did you think of the episode?
- Parents, adult son believed dead in Sammamish murder-suicide
- Look at some of the weird places people put shared bikes in Seattle