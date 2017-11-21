AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — The Maine Association of Realtors says sales of single-family existing homes increased by a little more than 8 percent in October 2017 compared to a year earlier.

The association says prices also climbed nearly 6.5 percent to a median sales price of $205,000 last month. The pace of sales in Maine was swifter than nationwide, where sales of single-family existing homes was about flat from October 2016 to last month.

Maine Association of Realtors president Greg Gosselin says the number of home sales statewide is a little less than half a percent below last year’s pace, which broke records.

Home sales in Maine accelerated the most in Washington, York and Franklin counties, each of which saw sales increase by more than 15 percent. Sales also slowed in three counties.