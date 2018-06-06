PHOENIX (AP) — The home of two homicide victims who police believe were killed by a man suspected in four other fatal shootings over the past week has been burglarized.

The Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office says the Fountain Hills home of 70-year-old Mary Simmons and 72-year-old Bryon Thomas was burglarized early on Wednesday morning.

The sheriff’s office says detectives are investigating the burglary but have no other details.

Simmons and Thomas were found in their home on Monday, the same day suspect Dwight Lamon Jones fatally shot himself as police closed in on him.

Authorities say Jones killed a forensic psychiatrist who testified against him in his divorce proceedings, along with two paralegals who worked at the law firm that represented his ex-wife.

Police have not said what Jones’s connection to Simmons and Thomas was.