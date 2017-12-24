CHURCHILL, Pa. (AP) — Authorities say a shooting that killed a man and critically wounded a woman in a home near Pittsburgh appears to have been “a home-invasion type of attack.”

Police in Churchill, about 10 miles (17 kilometer)s east of Pittsburgh, responded following a report of shots fired shortly before 5 p.m. Saturday.

Officers found a 67-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds and a 52-year-old woman who had been shot at least once. The man died at the scene. The woman was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Allegheny County homicide detectives said “although the motive is unclear, there is reason to believe the shooting was the result of a home-invasion type of attack.”

No arrests were immediately announced. Police are asking anyone who saw or heard anything to call investigators.