HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — The lone survivor of a deadly 2007 home invasion in Connecticut is considering running for Congress.

He’s among a growing list of potential candidates eyeing the seat now held by Democrat U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty, who is under fire for her handling of harassment complaints in her office. She’s not seeking re-election.

Connecticut Republican Party Chairman JR Romano confirmed Wednesday Dr. William Petit Jr., a Republican state representative, is considering seeking the GOP nomination.

Messages were left seeking comment with Petit, who told the Hartford Courant via text that he’s in “a lot of discussions with many folks.”

Petit’s wife and two daughters were killed in the Cheshire home invasion. He was severely wounded but survived.

Romano says Petit is among at least five declared or potential 5th District candidates.