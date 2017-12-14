BERLIN (AP) — Hundreds of Holocaust survivors are taking part in the third candle lighting of Hanukkah in Berlin, Jerusalem and New York — part of a tribute to survivors worldwide that’s being organized by the Jewish Claims Conference.

In Berlin, three survivors lighted candles on Thursday night at the city’s Jewish community center, while in Israel some 300 Holocaust survivors attended the candle-lighting ceremony at the Western Wall, the holiest place where Jews can pray.

In New York, survivors will come together at the Park Avenue Synagogue in Manhattan.

The Claims Conference, a group that cares for Holocaust survivors and remembers the victims that perished, says it is dedicating the third night of the Jewish holiday to Holocaust survivors in honor of their re-emergence from darkness into light.