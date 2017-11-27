FARMINGTON HILLS, Mich. (AP) — Holocaust survivor Martin Lowenberg will be honored by the Rotary clubs of Ann Arbor and West Bloomfield for his work in the community.

The 89-year-old Lowenberg will receive the Rotary Foundation Distinguished Service Award on Dec. 3 at the Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus in Farmington Hills. The award is the organization’s highest service recognition.

Lowenberg is a regular speaker at the Holocaust Memorial Center and throughout southeast Michigan as part of the center’s community outreach program. He is expected to speak during the ceremony about his experiences in concentration camps.

The Holocaust Memorial Center Zekelman Family Campus is a 55,000-square-foot museum and library archive northwest of Detroit.