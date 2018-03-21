GREENCASTLE, Ind. (AP) — Holocaust survivor Eva Mozes Kor will receive an honorary degree from western Indiana’s DePauw University.

The liberal arts school in Greencastle says Kor will be among three people recognized with honorary doctoral degrees during its May 20 graduation ceremony.

Kor is a longtime Terre Haute resident and Jewish native of Romania who was sent in 1944 to the Auschwitz concentration camp, where most of her family was killed. Kor and her twin sister survived, but were subjected to inhumane medical experiments.

Kor founded the Children of Auschwitz Nazi Deadly Lab Experiments Survivors museum in Terre Haute in 1985 and has since championed forgiveness for those who carried out the Holocaust atrocities.