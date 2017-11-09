CASPER, Wyo. (AP) — Flyers calling the Holocaust a hoax were posted in University of Wyoming buildings during the school’s remembrance week for the estimated 6 million Jewish people killed in the 1930s and ’40s.

The Casper Star-Tribune reported Thursday that similar flyers were posted last year during the remembrance week.

Authorities say that while the flyers’ message is protected by the First Amendment, the act of hanging them is not.

University spokesman Chad Baldwin says posting handbills violates a city ordinance, so the campus police are investigating.

Thursday was the anniversary of the Night of Broken Glass, a Nazi regime-organized night of widespread violence against Jews, their homes and businesses in Germany in 1938.

Holocaust survivor Estelle Nadel is speaking at the university on Friday.

The university removed the flyers.

Information from: Casper (Wyo.) Star-Tribune, http://www.trib.com