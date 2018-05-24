CONCORD, N.H. (AP) — Supporters of a young man being held in the secure psychiatric unit of the New Hampshire prison walked from the prison to a courthouse, calling for his release and advocating for an end to the practice of putting mentally ill people behind bars.

Twenty-one-year-old Andrew Butler, of Hollis, was committed to the state psychiatric hospital last fall and then transferred to the prison’s secure psychiatric unit. State officials say patients who haven’t been charged with crimes can be sent to prison if they can’t be safely housed at the hospital. But Butler recently filed a petition in U.S. District Court saying the practice is unconstitutional and that he has been subject to cruel and unusual punishment.

Outside the prison Thursday, Butler’s father said he’s hopeful his son will be released.