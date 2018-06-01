FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. (AP) — The Forest Service had a busy holiday weekend citing some campers and visitors who didn’t obey restrictions put into place to protect against extreme fire danger.

Coconino National Forest says the Memorial Day weekend was a busy one.

Authorities issued 42 citations and found 15 illegal campfires even as the forest is under fire restrictions that affect the use of campfires.

Forests all around the Southwest are imposing restrictions and closures as the dry weather and high heat create an exceptionally dangerous fire season this year.

Wildfires this season have already burned hundreds of square miles around the Southwest.