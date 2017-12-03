ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Skating, Santa, caroling and craft-making are planned at the Capitol complex in Albany as part of a daylong celebration of the New York State Christmas tree-lighting.

Events at the Empire State Plaza begin at 10 a.m. Sunday with train rides in the plaza concourse and the opening of the ice rink at 11 a.m. There will be carriage rides, holiday llamas, music and other entertainment in the plaza concourse and convention center.

The tree-lighting program starts at 5:15 p.m., followed by fireworks. Holiday Rock and Skate follows fireworks until 8 p.m.