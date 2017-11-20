About 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this week, a 3.3 percent — or 1.6 million more people — increase over last year.

About 50.9 million Americans will journey 50 miles or more away from home this week, a 3.3 percent — or 1.6 million more people — increase over last year. Travel times in the most congested cities in the United States during the holiday week could be as much as three times longer than the optimal trip, according to AAA.

“A strong economy and labor market are generating rising incomes and higher consumer confidence, fueling a strong year for the travel industry, which will continue into the holiday season,” said Bill Sutherland, AAA senior vice president of travel and publishing.

Last year, an estimated 48.7 Americans traveled by the roads, skies, rails and waterways.

About 89 percent of all travelers — 45.5 million — are planning to travel by car, an increase of 3.2 percent over last year. Drivers will pay the highest Thanksgiving gas prices since 2014, according to AAA. This November’s national average price is $2.54, which is 37 cents more than last November.

While gas will be more expensive, consumers will pay the cheapest average airfare since 2013 — and more travelers will fly this year. Air travel is expected to grow by 5 percent this year, with 3.95 million travelers choosing to board planes.

Jay Ratliff, an aviation expert, said during the holidays airports are filled with travelers who only fly once or twice a year. That can cause delays through the security and boarding processes.

Weather could also impact air travel for the holiday. A storm is expected to sweep across the nation during the weekend. Airline passengers from St. Louis to Nashville, Cincinnati, Cleveland and Pittsburgh may face some turbulence and delays.