HOOD RIVER, Ore. (AP) — Authorities say no one was injured when a train carrying 214 people on a holiday-themed ride in the Columbia River Gorge in Oregon derailed.
The Hood River County Sheriff’s Office says four cars of the train operated by the Mount Hood Railroad derailed at 5:15 p.m. Friday about three miles outside Hood River.
The sheriff’s office says the rail cars were upright and that emergency crews were helping railroad operators. The sheriff’s office says passengers were being helped off the train and alternate transportation arrangements were being made.
The Train to Christmas Town is a round-trip tour out of Hood River in which people ride on vintage trains for an adventure with Santa.
It wasn’t clear how the derailment happened.