RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — North Carolina’s community college leaders have reduced paid time off for workers on dozens of local campuses.

The State Board of Community Colleges approved a policy Friday requiring local colleges to offer no more 12 paid holidays per fiscal year to eligible full-time employees.

The policy came after a January state auditor’s report found over half the 58 community colleges gave workers more than the 12 holidays state and local government employees receive.

The audit said one school gave workers 23 paid holidays, many of which coincided when students were on break. That resulted in hundreds of thousands of dollars in expanded employee benefits.

The audit recommended the state board adopt a uniform holiday-leave policy. Workers now must use other types of paid leave to get additional time off.