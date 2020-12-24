A potent storm system is targeting the Eastern Seaboard with an array of high-impact and potentially hazardous weather, bringing the worst of the clashing seasons just in time for Christmas. Strong winds, flooding rains and even severe weather are likely, with the risk of a few tornadoes adding to the unwelcome assortment.

We’ll file this one under “things you probably didn’t want from Santa.”

Cities such as Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Baltimore and the nation’s capital are all in line for a wild ride, while cities farther south like Raleigh could be eyeing a tornado threat.

The meteorological mess accompanies a strong cold front, which will also yield a dramatic temperature drop into Christmas morning. Springlike warmth is expected ahead of the front, followed by temperatures crashing some 30 degrees or more. A few folks may even wind up with some festive snowflakes.

Weather alerts plaster the East Coast, with flood watches stretching from southern Virginia to extreme northern Maine and the Canadian border. Closer to the coast, it’s a high-wind warning, while winter storm warnings mark where a few places on the western side of the system are bracing for a good helping of snow.

The storm has already brought blizzard conditions to parts of the Northern Plains and Upper Midwest, delaying or canceling more than 300 flights in Minneapolis. Wind gusts to 52 mph and 4 to 7 inches of snow plastered the city, although the quick-hitting storm didn’t bring its hostile conditions long enough to be considered a blizzard there.

Advertising

Farther west, gusts approached 70 mph, and the National Weather Service urged residents not to travel “unless it is an emergency!” Highway 12 in western Minnesota was rendered impassible, with law enforcement forced to rescue stranded motorists. Absolute zero visibility was reported at the time.

Rain was already falling in Washington, D.C., to kick things off Thursday morning, foreshadowing what will be a waterlogged day for millions. Bands of showers and downpours spanned from the Gulf Coast north up the Appalachians and into upstate New York. As temperatures rise into the 50s and lower 60s ahead of the cold front, that rain will increase in areal coverage and intensity.

A broad 1 to 3 inches of rain is likely for most, with some localized higher totals thanks to enhancement from the Catskills, the White and Green Mountains of Vermont and New Hampshire, and the higher terrain of western Maine.

Simultaneously, the unseasonably warm temperatures will induce near total melting of the New England snowpack remaining from last week’s record-shattering storm, which contains an additional 1 to 4 inches of water. The coupled effects of that plus very heavy rainfall and high rainfall rates will lead to a moderate risk of flash flooding.

“There is still a considerable amount of snow water equivalent (SWE) sitting in the snow pack as much warmer air and heavy rain arrives,” wrote the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center.

The center considered upgrading parts of Pennsylvania and New York to a rare “high risk” of flash flooding and excessive rainfall.

Advertising

The slow-moving front may linger over eastern New England late in the day on Christmas, finally clearing all but Downeast Maine by Saturday morning.

The potential exists for strong to locally damaging winds and power outages ahead of the front late Thursday into Friday. A strong low-level jet stream, a conveyor-belt of quickly moving southerly winds screaming north just a few thousand feet above the ground, will precede the approaching cold front. Downpours may tap into some of this momentum and mix it down to the surface.

Gusts of 40 to 50 mph are likely in places such as Washington, D.C., Philadelphia and New York City. Farther east into southern New England, a few 65 mph gusts can’t be ruled out, especially within a few miles of the coast.

On Mount Washington in New Hampshire, raging wind gusts could reach 170 mph.

Utility companies in the Northeast are preparing for power outages. Eversource New England is urging customers to “charge [their] cellphones and have power pack chargers ready.”

The winds will subside markedly behind the front, but a period of chilly, westerly 30 to 40 mph gusts is expected Friday in the system’s wake.

Advertising

Adding to the bag of meteorological chaos ensuing along the East Coast is the potential for a few tornadoes in the Carolinas, where a humid air mass near 70 degrees will spill ashore during the afternoon. The approaching low-level jet stream will yield wind shear, or a change of wind speed and/or direction with height. That means any storms that become tall enough will be subjected to a twisting force, and eventually acquire rotation.

A few rotating thunderstorms are likely this afternoon in eastern South Carolina and along and east of Interstate 95 in North Carolina, primarily east of the Research Triangle.

Some tornado risk may extend north into the Virginia Tidewater as well, affecting areas such as Newport News and Virginia Beach.

Two rounds of potentially tornadic thunderstorms will occur. The first will accompany downpours and thunderstorms ahead of the front, mainly from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. along Interstate 95 and 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. farther east. Thereafter, a brief lull is expected before the cold front plows through.

The Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has included the Carolina Coastal Plain in a Level 3 out of 5 “enhanced risk” for severe weather; Virginia Beach, Raleigh and Richmond are beneath a Level 2 out of 5 “slight risk.”

Temperatures will drop sharply as the cold front blasts through, changing rain to snow in parts of the Tennessee and Ohio valleys and interior Northeast.

Sponsored

Winter weather advisories are posted in western and central Pennsylvania, while a winter storm warning is up along the shores of Lake Erie, where some lake-effect enhancement is likely; snowfall of 10 to 18 inches is possible there.

Parts of West Virginia, eastern Kentucky, northeastern Tennessee in the mountains and extreme western Virginia are under a winter storm warning as well, with accumulations generally between 3 and 6 inches.

Closer to the coast, while mostly rain is expected, the atmosphere may cooperate to deliver a few festive flakes for some to aid in the ambience of Christmas. A 30-degree temperature cool-down is likely behind the front on Friday, with temperatures in the Mid-Atlantic dropping from the 60s into the 30s and 20s.

It’s tough to pinpoint exactly where, but remnant moisture caught up in cooling behind the front could yield some isolated flurries as far south as North Carolina.