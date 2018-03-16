INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Gov. Eric Holcomb has added four additional counties to Indiana’s disaster emergency following widespread flooding and infrastructure damage last month.

Holcomb signed an executive order Friday to include Gibson, LaGrange, Vanderburgh and Vermillion counties to the disaster emergency, bringing to 35 the number of counties eligible for expanded state emergency services. It’s also a step the state must take to request assistance from the federal government.

State officials say counties are completing damage assessments and the state has requested a federal review. That’s the next step in the process for requesting federal assistance.

They say Indiana residents who suffered flood damage document all aspects of it and any cleanup process that occurs. They also should keep receipts and document any funds received through insurance.

More information is available at http://in.gov/dhs/4055.htm .