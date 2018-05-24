ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan doesn’t have any primary opposition, but that’s not keeping him from buying television ads leading up to the June 26 primary.
Doug Mayer, the governor’s deputy campaign manager, said Thursday the Hogan campaign is spending $1.3 million on ads, which will air in the Baltimore and Washington-area media markets.
Mayer says they will begin airing next week and run up to the primary.
While the Republican incumbent isn’t facing a primary challenge, Mayer says it’s always a good time to talk about how Hogan plans to build on his first term.
Most Read Nation & World Stories
- A 30-year-old demanded notice for eviction from his parents' house. 'Outrageous,' a judge said.
- 'Eerie' blue flames burn in cracks caused by Hawaii volcano VIEW
- Trump cancels summit, citing 'open hostility' by North Korea VIEW
- Trump Twitter ruling: What a Washington woman did to get blocked by the president
- Parents go to court to boot 30-year-old son from home
Hogan has a big edge in campaign funds, compared to his Democratic opponents who are running in a crowded primary. Hogan’s campaign reported having more than $9 million cash on hand this week.