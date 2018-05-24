ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan doesn’t have any primary opposition, but that’s not keeping him from buying television ads leading up to the June 26 primary.

Doug Mayer, the governor’s deputy campaign manager, said Thursday the Hogan campaign is spending $1.3 million on ads, which will air in the Baltimore and Washington-area media markets.

Mayer says they will begin airing next week and run up to the primary.

While the Republican incumbent isn’t facing a primary challenge, Mayer says it’s always a good time to talk about how Hogan plans to build on his first term.

Hogan has a big edge in campaign funds, compared to his Democratic opponents who are running in a crowded primary. Hogan’s campaign reported having more than $9 million cash on hand this week.