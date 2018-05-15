ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has signed measures to block tax increases and help the environment.

The governor held his last bill-signing ceremony of the term on Tuesday. He signed 229 bills into law.

Hogan highlighted legislation to block nearly $3 billion in new tax increases on Marylanders over the next five years due to the federal tax overhaul by adjusting state law on personal income tax exemptions.

The governor says tax-relief measures are aimed at helping Maryland families, small businesses, retirees and veterans.

Hogan also noted measures to provide incentives for septic-system maintenance, to reduce runoff in the Chesapeake Bay and protect Maryland shoreline from offshore drilling.