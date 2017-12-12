ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — Gov. Larry Hogan has appointed Paul Corderman to a Maryland House seat in western Maryland.

Hogan announced Corderman’s appointment to the District 2B seat in Washington County on Tuesday.

The Republican will replace Delegate Brett Wilson. Hogan recently appointed Wilson to the Washington County Circuit Court.

Corderman, who was recommended to the House seat by the Washington County Republican Central Committee, has been serving in his first term as a council for the city of Hagerstown. He is a lifelong resident of Washington County.